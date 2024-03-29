Bay Area forecast: Rain, wind, possible thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Friday calls for up to 100% chance of rain during the whole day.

Daytime highs are expected to be mostly in the 50s. Overnight lows will be mostly in the upper 40s.

Forecasters expect a weather system to bring wind, rain, and a few thunderstorms to the region later Friday through Saturday. The NWS advises residents to anticipate minor flooding and potential tree and power line damage. Traffic delays are also expected during the afternoon and evening due to the weather conditions.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. A Gale Warning will also be issued for Monterey Bay from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.