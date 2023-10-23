San Jose

Crews contain 2-alarm fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A two-alarm fire destroyed a residential structure in San Jose.

The blaze was reported Monday afternoon on the 300 block of South Buena Vista Avenue, off San Carlos Street and just north of Interstate 280.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and at least one structure was destroyed.

No other information was immediately available.

