Sunday Night Football's Art Mural Project Comes to San Francisco

Football will be king Sunday night on NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a huge Sunday Night Football Matchup with the Green Bay Packers and part of this art project called "Painting a Path to the Super Bowl."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local artists from the cities hosting games this season are teaming up with Sunday Night Football to make one, big masterpiece.

A fan-inspired painting is going to be part of a 100-yard mural at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Saturday in San Francisco, fans watched Bay Area artist Maxfield Bala use mostly spray paint to create the painting.

"And then to be able to do it in front of a crowd of San Francisco 49ers fans just means that much more. So it's really fun to be a part of a team's huge history and it's impactful for me as an artist,” Bala said.

Fans walking around the Ferry Plaza Saturday also got to take photos with one of the 49ers Super Bowl trophies.