Suspect Dead Following Police Shooting in San Francisco

One person is dead following a police shooting in San Francisco Friday.

SFPD said that just before 2:30 p.m., their officers responded to the 100 block of Bosworth Street, "regarding a hot prowl burglary where the suspect was armed with a firearm."

SFPD said their officers arrived on scene and made contact with a suspect, who refused to comply. According to SFPD, the suspect was shot by police and later died at the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.