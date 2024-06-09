San Jose

Suspect taken into custody following standoff in San Jose

By Bay City News

The suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment in San Jose Sunday jumped out of a bedroom window at approximately 9:43 a.m. and was subsequently taken into custody, police said on social media. The public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

"The scene will remain active for sometime while units investigate the circumstances of the incident. Please continue to avoid the area," police said on social media around 10:20 a.m.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment in the area of Warring Drive and Calmor Avenue in San Jose earlier Sunday and allegedly discharged a firearm, according to police.  

The man was reported to have broken glass and thrown items from an apartment window, according to police. He has been taken into custody, police said.

San Jose
