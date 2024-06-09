Suspect taken into custody following standoff in San Jose

The suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment in San Jose Sunday jumped out of a bedroom window at approximately 9:43 a.m. and was subsequently taken into custody, police said on social media. The public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

"The scene will remain active for sometime while units investigate the circumstances of the incident. Please continue to avoid the area," police said on social media around 10:20 a.m.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment in the area of Warring Drive and Calmor Avenue in San Jose earlier Sunday and allegedly discharged a firearm, according to police.

The man was reported to have broken glass and thrown items from an apartment window, according to police. He has been taken into custody, police said.

#BREAKING @SanJosePD on the scene of a standoff where a man has apparently fired at least one gunshot at officers. Police are asking people to stay away from the area of Warring Dr. and Calmor Ave. Negotiators are on scene. Several streets in the area are closed. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/87ZjVFaudr — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 9, 2024

