Looking for Taylor Swift ‘Eras' tour tickets? The latest scams you need to be aware of

The Bay Area is weeks away from Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour arriving at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Swift's concert is one of the most sought-after concert tickets in history, with resale prices ranging from $1,200 to more than $11,000. But buyers beware - not all those tickets are legit.

The Better Business Bureau office in the Bay Area has already received 30 complaints about scams -- many of them originating on social media.

"One of the tickets were told to a consumer she offered on Facebook they asked her to pay on Zelle, and she lost her money and never received her tickets," said Alma Galvan with the Better Business Bureau.

The scams tied to the concert are being reported nationwide as Swifties search for tickets.

Ticket buyer Joel Parra said he was nearly scammed out of hundreds of dollars three times while searching for tickets on social media. But he noticed some red flags.

"The Venmo account never made a transaction. There was zero friends on their website," Parra said. "These turned out to be transactions of a scammer."

The Better Business Bureau said it is best to pay with credit card and be very sure you know who you are buying from.

"Try to buy from a trusted vendor," Galvan said. "Some people think they know the seller, but it turns out that person was an impostor or their account was hacked."

Galvan also said ticket seekers should also make sure the website they are using is the official site and not a cloned page. One hint to spot a fake website may be a subtle misspelling of the company name. Consumes should also be skeptical of tickets being offered for $200 or less that seem too good to be true.

