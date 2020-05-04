Teen Motorcyclist Killed After Slamming Into Car in Napa County

A 15-year-old boy was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle in American Canyon on Sunday night, according to police.

The collision was first reported at about 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of Flosden Road and Daniel Drive, Sgt. Chris Pacheco said. The motorcyclist, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, was riding a Honda sport bike and traveling southbound on Flosden Road when he collided with an Acura sedan.

According to Pacheco, the boy was transported to Queen of the Valley hospital in Napa, where he died. His name wasn't released due to his age. The driver of the Acura was uninjured.

Police closed the intersection for several hours as they investigated the cause of the collision. It was reopened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Pacheco said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.