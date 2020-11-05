TESLA

Tesla Receives Semi Truck Order Worth Up to $100 Million: Report

By Stephen Ellison

Veronique Dupont/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla recently received its largest order to date for its Semi electric truck, worth up to $100 million, even though the company has not yet started production on the truck, according to a report from Electrek.

Pride Group Enterprises, a Dallas-based holding company whose main business is truck leasing, announced in a news release Wednesday it has reserved 150 Tesla Semi trucks, with an option to expand the order to 500.

Palo Alto-based Tesla prices the trucks at an estimated $150,000 to $180,000, making the initial order worth at least $22.5 million and the full order worth up to $100 million depending on the final number of trucks and their configurations, Electrek reported.

Local

49ers 1 hour ago

Missing Players Dominate Packers-49ers Rematch in Prime Time

San Jose 3 hours ago

Former SJ Code Enforcement Inspector Arrested in Sexual Assaults, Extortion

The initial order under Tesla's reservation system requires a deposit of $3 million.

The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017, was scheduled to start production in 2019, but it has been pushed back twice and now is set to roll out some time in 2021, Electrek reported.

This article tagged under:

TESLATechnologyelectric truckssemi truck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us