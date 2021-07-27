‘That's Just Not Right': Barbara Boxer Speaks Out After Being Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer on Tuesday spoke out after being mugged in broad daylight in Oakland.

Someone pushed Boxer and then yanked her cellphone out of her hand Monday afternoon as she was walking in the Jack London Square area. She said she was not physically harmed but was shaken up.

"You can’t just come up to a little old lady and smash her down to the ground," she said. "That’s just not right. There’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve spoken to the mayor. I’ve spoken to Congresswoman Lee. I feel very optimistic that change is coming."

Boxer said the male who attacked her looked young enough to be a teen.

She said she supports more community policing in Oakland.

The 80-year-old served in the Senate for 24 years.