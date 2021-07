Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland on Monday, according to a tweet posted from her account.

She was not seriously injured, the tweet said.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

The assault and robbery happened in the Jack London Square area. The attacker pushed her in the back and stole her cellphone before jumping in a waiting car.

Further information was not immediately available.