Thieves Steal Items From Louis Vuitton Store in SF's Union Square

Police officers in San Francisco responded to the city's fashionable Union Square Friday evening following reports of looting and vandalism at retail stores there, according to a police spokesperson.

San Francisco Police Ofc. Robert Rueca said late Friday evening that the report came in at approximately 8:10 p.m. and officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square in which they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts.

A video posted by Twitter user @Yelanne shows San Francisco police officers surrounding a car as they started smashing the car windows.

City official says SFPD arrested 6 people after smash and grab at Louis Vuitton. Some officers in riot gear with non lethal weapons out searching for others. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/35gazbNizd — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 20, 2021

While another video posted by Twitter user @SophiaGZLZ shows thieves running from the Louis Vuitton store.

Police have arrested multiple suspects, Rueca added, continuing that officers are responding to reports of other retail establishments where vandalism has occurred Friday evening. Additional officers are responding to the Union Square area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this report.