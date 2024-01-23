Top candidates vying to succeed the late Sen. Feinstein debate their case

The four top candidates running for the Senate seat formerly held by the late Dianne Feinstein took to the stage in Los Angeles for a debate Monday evening.
The group included Democrat reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, who shared the stage with Republican Steve Garvey. The debate, covering a range of topics, got heated and even included some name-calling.
NBC Bay Area's Audrey Asistio has more on the debate
