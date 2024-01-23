decision 2024

Top candidates vying to succeed the late Sen. Feinstein debate their case

By Audrey Asistio

NBC Universal, Inc.

The four top candidates running for the Senate seat formerly held by the late Dianne Feinstein took to the stage in Los Angeles for a debate Monday evening. 

The group included Democrat reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, who shared the stage with Republican Steve Garvey. The debate, covering a range of topics, got heated and even included some name-calling. 

NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio has more on the debate in the above video.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us