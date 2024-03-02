bay area weather

Tornado warning expires after being issued for parts of Monterey County, Central Coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After being issued for parts of the southern Bay Area and along the Central Coast Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said its tornado warning had expired.

At 7:04 p.m., the NWS said that the thunderstorm it was tracking was no longer capable of producing a tornado.

Previously, it said the warning was in effect for southeastern Santa Cruz County and northwestern Monterey County through 6:45 p.m.

It was also in effect through 7 p.m. in northwestern San Benito County. 

The NWS attributed the warning to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, advising people in affected areas to take cover immediately. 

In its alert, it wrote: “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.” 

