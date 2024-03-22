BART continues new fare gate installations to deter evaders

BART on Friday is installing the next set of its new fare gates in an attempt to crack down on people who try to cheat the system.
All stations are getting the new fare gates by 2025, a project that is costing $90 million.
The next installation starts Friday at BART's Civic Center station in San Francisco.
Bob Redell has more on the effectiveness of the gates in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.