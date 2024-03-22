bart

BART continues new fare gate installations to deter evaders

BART on Friday is installing the next set of its new fare gates in an attempt to crack down on people who try to cheat the system.

All stations are getting the new fare gates by 2025, a project that is costing $90 million.

The next installation starts Friday at BART's Civic Center station in San Francisco.

