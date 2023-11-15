BART's new gates aimed at stemming costly fare evasion

Getting to a BART train may soon look different, and the new state-of-the-art fare gates could benefit riders in the long run.

Fare evasion on BART has been a problem, and the agency says the new gates are part of the solution, meant to make it much harder for people to jump over and ride for free.

The clear gates, coming by the end of the year, are much taller and come with triangular materials along the sides that will make it harder for people to get around without paying.

At the same time, the gate design should also make it easier for people in wheelchairs, on bikes and with strollers to get through.

BART estimates that fare evaders cost the system $15 million to $25 million a year. The agency is investing $90 million in the new gates.

Cheating can be costly for those who get caught, with fines for adults at $75 and for kids and teens at $55. A criminal citation can be as high as $250.

The gates will debut at the West Oakland station in order to see if the design needs to be tweaked. The goal is for the wider, high-tech gates to be systemwide in two years.