Tens of millions take to the roads, air for Thanksgiving holiday

Tens of millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Adminitration expects the upcoming holiday to be one of the busiest travel periods yet.

The peak travel window for Thanksgiving is Tuesday and Wednesday, but many may already be headed to their destination. More than 4 million people are expected to pass through airports for the holiday, a 6% jump from last year.

The roads will be busy as well, with nearly 50 million Americans driving to their holiday destinations, according to AAA.