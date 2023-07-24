Bye bird, hello X: Crews start to remove Twitter sign at company's SF headquarters

As Twitter continues with a rebranding effort, crews at the social media platform's San Francisco headquarters Monday started taking down the company's sign and bird logo, but they didn't finish the job.

Crews blocked a lane on Market Street to take down the Twitter sign, letter by letter, but paused briefly as San Francisco police checked to see if they had a permit for the street closure.

"People were pretty mad that that last lane was closed over there, but then the construction workers were also getting annoyed about the ongoing attention that people kept on coming," Livaan Hussan said.

While police determined the sign saga was not a police matter, crews stopped their work and left one side of the sign with the "er" in "Twitter" and the bird logo still hanging.

Frustrated onlookers said the crew asked them to stop filming during the process before leaving.

"It's so very hostile," Hussan said. "It just doesn’t make sense. Ever since Elon took over Twitter, it's just been hostile and it looks like the downtaking of the Twitter sign is very hostile itself. It's sad."

It's unclear when the sign work will resume or if the crews will need a permit to continue.