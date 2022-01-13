UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Discusses COVID-19 Masks and Testing

With the ongoing omicron surge, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thus far have stopped short of recommending people upgrade to high-filtration masks.

The current advice remains any mask is better than no mask.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong in a Thursday morning interview shared his view on masks and what parents need to know as they send their kids back to school.

He also recommends people use the Project N95 website, a national clearinghouse for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests.