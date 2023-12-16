Union members call for a ceasefire in Gaza at Oakland protest

At least hundreds of union members rallied at Oakland City Hall Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Oakland.

The “Labor for Palestine” rally brought out members from 14 unions across the Bay Area.

In addition to the call for the cease-fire, a statement put out by organizers said it also wanted the U.S. to stop providing military aid to Israel and “an end to Israel’s occupation.”

Organizers also said the rally was the first such labor-led rally in the U.S. this year.