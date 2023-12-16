Oakland

Union members call for a ceasefire in Gaza at Oakland protest

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least hundreds of union members rallied at Oakland City Hall Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Oakland. 

The “Labor for Palestine” rally brought out members from 14 unions across the Bay Area. 

Sunnyvale 24 hours ago

Non-profit religious group hangs ceasefire banner in Sunnyvale

San Francisco Dec 13

Students protest SFUSD's investigation into Arab center

In addition to the call for the cease-fire, a statement put out by organizers said it also wanted the U.S. to stop providing military aid to Israel and “an end to Israel’s occupation.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Organizers also said the rally was the first such labor-led rally in the U.S. this year.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us