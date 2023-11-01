Union Square Ice Rink opens for the season, aiming to usher in a San Francisco ‘Boom Loop'

The first signs of the holidays are upon us. As of Wednesday evening, the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink at San Francisco's Union Square was open for the season.

While the city has made headlines in recent years for robberies and retailers leaving town, ice rink organizers want to change that perception. This year, local leaders see the rink as part of a new vision for downtown, one that will make holiday visitors feel safe shopping and wandering around.

"San Francisco has been getting beaten up a lot and there’s been some negativity directed at our city, and there’s so much good happening here, and Union Square is coming back,” said California State Senator Scott Wiener who spoke at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the rink.

In 2021, Union Square faced a slew of high-profile smash-and-grab robberies during the holiday season.

"We have stayed laser-focused since the events of 2021, each year just getting more and more equipped to make sure we have a safe and wonderful enjoyable holiday season," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance.

Organizers say you can now expect to see more police and ambassadors all around Union Square.

"If you look around, you will see police presence, you will see ambassador presence, you will see retired police presence," Rodriguez said. "Everyone is here, stores are focused, everyone is focused, we want to make sure that people come down here to have a great and safe time."

“The San Francisco Police Department is on it,” emphasized Robert Keith, operations manager for Willy Bietak Productions which manages the rink.

"I can tell you I feel safer here right now than I could be anywhere," Keith said while standing at the rink.

He added that regarding safety for his staff at the rink, "As with any business we do proactive training."

As Union Square continues to see stores like Express and Coco Republic departing, the Union Square Alliance insists more new businesses are coming in too.

"We’re having a huge bar boom, which is interesting, speakeasies and different hotel bars," noted Rodriguez, "we’re having a food boom like no one’s business."

Organizers at Union Square hope that as people lace up their skates, they'll see past the headlines describing San Francisco in a "Doom Loop."

"For us, this a 'Boom Loop', we are on our way up, in an upward trajectory and we’re excited," Rodriguez said.

The ice rink will be open this season through Jan.15.

On Saturday and Sunday mornings this year, there will be a "Learn to Skate" program for beginner skaters.

On Dec. 7, the rink will host its Drag Queens on Ice event.

On Jan. 1, skaters are invited to start the New Year skating in their swimsuits for the "Polar Bear Skate."