San Francisco

Holiday ice rink at SF's Union Square celebrates 16th year

By Ginger Conejero Saab

Ice rink, San Francisco
NBC Bay Area

Holiday ice skating returns this week to San Francisco’s Union Square for its 16th year.

NBC Bay Area got a sneak peek of crews putting the final touches on the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square before Wednesday's big opening celebration.

Here's a rundown of some events slated for this season:

  • Let It Go Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions
  • Drag Queens on Ice: 7–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
  • Silent Skate Party: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sessions, Thursday, Dec. 8
  • Polar Bear Skate: 2:30–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The rink remains open through Jan. 15.

For tickets and other details, visit the ice rink's official website.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us