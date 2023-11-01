Holiday ice rink at SF's Union Square celebrates 16th year

Holiday ice skating returns this week to San Francisco’s Union Square for its 16th year.

NBC Bay Area got a sneak peek of crews putting the final touches on the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square before Wednesday's big opening celebration.

Here's a rundown of some events slated for this season:

Let It Go Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions

Drag Queens on Ice: 7–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

Silent Skate Party: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sessions, Thursday, Dec. 8

Polar Bear Skate: 2:30–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

The rink remains open through Jan. 15.

For tickets and other details, visit the ice rink's official website.