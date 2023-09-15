‘Renaissance for working people': Examining the growing number of union activity and strikes

An increasing number of workers unhappy with their conditions are demanding more money and more benefits.

Nurses, teachers, writers, actors, and now autoworkers are holding strike votes, hitting picket lines, and grabbing headlines we have not seen in decades.

"This is a historic moment for workers in America," South Bay Labor Council Executive Officer Jean Cohen said

The South Bay Labor Council represents more than 100 unions. Cohen calls the current union activity a renaissance for working people.

"People want to understand how to have better rights on the job, how to make sure they can retire with dignity, not having to pick between having a safe place to live and a way to pay for education and healthcare," Cohen said.

The United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers remain far apart ahead of the union potentially striking the companies after Thursday's deadline. Judy Ancel, the former director of the Institute for Labor Studies at the University of Missouri, reflects on the history behind those talks.

Even Starbucks and Amazon employees are now starting to unionize. So, how did we get here? Experts said workers want more power.

"A rise in inequality has happened," said Dr. Kaumudi Misra, an associate professor of management at California State University, East Bay. "Inflation has spurred workers, and then the pandemic was a wake-up call."

But critics warn strike threats can be a double-edged sword that can sometimes hurt the members that unions said they are fighting to help.

President Joe Biden on Friday spoke out in favor of the striking autoworkers, and said record profits made by automakers should bring record contracts for employees.

A Kaiser Permanente union representing tens of thousands of California health care workers said Thursday its members will strike if the two sides can't reach a contract agreement by the end of the month.