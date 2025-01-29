Vallejo landlord killed in stabbing

There are some bizarre twists in the stabbing death of a Vallejo man. The victim actually survived a similar attack two years ago.

He was set to testify in that case this Spring, but now he's been silenced. And to add to the mystery, it's been revealed the stabbing suspect has a connection to woman arrested in the killing of a border patrol agent.

82-year-old Curtis Lind was savagely stabbed to death in front of his Vallejo property on Jan. 17 by a suspect who may have been trying to silence him.

“It’s tragic that our victim in another case has been victimized again and this time lost his life,” said Prosecutor Paul Sequeira.

Lind miraculously survived a similar attack in 2022, when disgruntled tenants allegedly impaled him with a samurai sword. He lost an eye but survived. Lind was scheduled to testify against the attackers at their trial in April.

“It’s tragic and shakes the foundation of our system when one of our witnesses is killed before he testifies,” said Sequeira.

Now in a strange twist, the latest stabbing suspect, 22-year- old Maximillian Snyder has been linked to a woman charged in the killing of a border patrol agent in Vermont.

21-year-old Teresa Youngblut was riding in a car with a German national when they were pulled over by border patrol agents. She allegedly opened fire, killing agent David Maland.

Youngblut and Snyder went to a private high school together in King County Washington and recently applied for a marriage license.

“Vallejo police dept in conjunction with our office has been diligent with other law-enforcement partners in investigating this case, and there might be more to come,” Sequeira said.

Open Vallejo was the first to report the connection. They said the suspects appear to be connected to a Bay Area-based cult.

“We’re still trying to piece together what this group is all about and what kind of ideology is driving this,” said Open Vallejo Reporter Anna Bauman.

Lind's family declined to talk to NBC Bay Area on Tuesday but has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. They said that he was a friendly and generous man who cared about his community and who despite all his setbacks saw beauty in the world.