Vallejo

Copper wire theft leaves Vallejo school without power for at least a week

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News and Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Classes were canceled on Monday at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy in Vallejo after a weekend copper wire theft robbed the school of power.

Vallejo City Unified School District sent a message to parents saying the theft was discovered Saturday morning, by staff hosting a basketball competition at the middle school.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

All electricity was cut to the school sometime between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our school community remains our top priority, and we are taking immediate steps to assess and strengthen our security measures," the district said.

Vallejo 22 hours ago

Copper theft at Vallejo school cuts power, forces cancellation of classes

Vallejo 15 hours ago

Copper theft at Vallejo school cuts power, forces cancellation of classes

The school's teachers spent the day on Monday putting together learning packets and adjusting lesson plans. The district said that starting on Wednesday, children will be able to attend class at alternative learning hubs on other school campuses.

"We anticipate the school will likely be closed for a week while repairs are underway to restore the electrical systems," the district told parents. "However, if the closure extends beyond a week, we are preparing to identify and arrange an alternate placement for students to ensure their education continues with minimal disruption.

"We will keep you updated on the progress of the repairs and provide details about any potential relocation if necessary."

District Superintendent Ruben Aurelio told parents work has already started to repair the problem, and the district is committed to getting students back to school safely as soon as possible.

"We understand the inconvenience this unexpected closure may cause and want to assure you that the district is working diligently to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," Aurelio wrote.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Aurelio said parents with questions or concerns can contact the school office at (707) 556-8600 or the district office at (707) 556-8921.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us