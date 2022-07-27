Vallejo Police Union Blames Chief for ‘Unethical and Failed Leadership'

Vallejo's police chief is under fire for what the Vallejo Police Officers' Association calls a community crisis.

The union on Wednesday morning held a news briefing to discuss a unanimous vote of no confidence taken by VPOA.

Vallejo City Manager Mike Malone released the following statement in response to the union's vote of no confidence:

"This information doesn't come as a surprise to us. We have known that there have been challenges in the Department. The leadership in this city is fully aware that there have been difficulties between the Department Leadership and Department Members. However, the City is steadfast in its commitment to departmental reform and to rebuilding relationships within the Department. Ultimately, it boils down to the fact that this community deserves to have a strong relationship rooted in trust with those who are sworn to serve and protect them, and we are committed fully to that goal. Change is sometimes hard, but working positively together, rather than in a divisive manner, is the best way to move forward."