Vallejo

Vallejo Police Union Blames Chief for ‘Unethical and Failed Leadership'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Vallejo's police chief is under fire for what the Vallejo Police Officers' Association calls a community crisis.

The union on Wednesday morning held a news briefing to discuss a unanimous vote of no confidence taken by VPOA.

Vallejo City Manager Mike Malone released the following statement in response to the union's vote of no confidence:

"This information doesn't come as a surprise to us. We have known that there have been challenges in the Department. The leadership in this city is fully aware that there have been difficulties between the Department Leadership and Department Members. However, the City is steadfast in its commitment to departmental reform and to rebuilding relationships within the Department. Ultimately, it boils down to the fact that this community deserves to have a strong relationship rooted in trust with those who are sworn to serve and protect them, and we are committed fully to that goal. Change is sometimes hard, but working positively together, rather than in a divisive manner, is the best way to move forward."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vallejo Jul 4

1 Injured by Gunfire, 1 Hit by Car During Sideshow Activity in Vallejo

crime May 9

3 Injured in Vallejo Shooting: Police

This article tagged under:

VallejoVallejo Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us