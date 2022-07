Sideshow activity brought traffic to a halt Sunday in Vallejo.

It happened just before midnight near Discovery Kingdom where Fairgrounds Drive meets Highway 37.

Footage shows fireworks were going off despite them being illegal in the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area someone was pointing lasers at police helicopters overhead.

No further details have been released.