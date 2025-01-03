Vallejo

Vallejo family seeks help fixing home after roof collapse

A Vallejo family is hoping for a New Year's miracle after recent rain and gusty wind that pounded the region caused a portion of their roof to collapse.

The Holmes family put everything they had into buying the home in 2019.

Friends, family and church members have pitched in to help patch the roof, but the Holmes are now looking at thousands of dollars in repair and said their insurance company has denied their claim.

The family is appealing, but are looking for the community's help in the meantime.

"We're at the beginning of winter," Robert Holmes said. "We're looking to survive and praying for no more damage."

Vallejo
