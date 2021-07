Valley Transportation Authority officials say they hope to resume light rail service by the end of July, which would be about two months since the deadly mass shooting at the transit agency's rail yard in San Jose.

VTA's light rail trains have not been running since May 26 when a VTA employee killed nine colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

A special meeting of the VTA board is scheduled for Thursday. More details are expected to be presented.