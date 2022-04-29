Watch: Carjacking Suspect Speeds Through San Leandro Intersection Before Crashing

Video released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Thursday shows a carjacking suspect narrowly avoid other drivers as he speeds through an intersection in San Leandro.

The suspect crashed seconds later and was taken into custody after fleeing the scene on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, who authorities say carjacked a Porsche 911 Turbo, was driving in excess of 100 mph on San Leandro streets.

The sheriff's office said a gun was recovered at some point during the incident.

No injuries were reported.