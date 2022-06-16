Watch: Memorial Service for Norman Mineta

Norman Mineta, the first Asian American to hold a U.S. cabinet position, will be remembered Thursday during a memorial service in his hometown of San Jose.

The memorial at the San Jose Civic is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the service in the video player above or on YouTube.

Former President Bill Clinton, current San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta and former Congressman Mike Honda are expected to speak.

Mineta, the former mayor of San Jose, died May 3 at age 90.