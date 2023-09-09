San Jose

Water main break forces several South Bay businesses to close for the day

The force of the water was strong enough to uproot asphalt and some sections of the road

By Marianne Favro

A water main break in San Jose, near the border of Santa Clara, Saturday forced several businesses to close up shop early. 

Shortly after 11 a.m., thousands of gallons of water flooded a section of Stevens Creek Boulevard at Cypress Avenue. 

The force of the water was strong enough to uproot asphalt and some sections of the road. 

In order to carry out repairs, the city had to shut off the water. A nearby restaurant, A Slice of New York Pizza, was forced to close for the day as a result. 

“Thousands of dollars. Thousands. And Saturday is our busiest night,” said Founder Kirk Vartan. “I don’t even know if we will be open tomorrow.”

At Stevens Creek Surplus, its manager said there was so much water that the outside of his store looked like a swamp. 

Crews are working to repair the break, and the City of Santa Clara said it could be hours before the water is turned back on.

