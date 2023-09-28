Petaluma

Water main leak in Petaluma leads to water shut-offs

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews are repairing a major water main leak in the city of Petaluma Thursday evening, leading to water being shut off along a number of streets, according to police. 

The affected areas include Magnolia Avenue, White Oak Circle, Acorn Circle, Sycamore Lane, Madrone Lane, Pepperwood Lane, and Hawthorn Court.

As of 5:59 p.m., there is no estimated time for when water will be returned to those areas. 

