Water main leak in Petaluma leads to water shut-offs

Crews are repairing a major water main leak in the city of Petaluma Thursday evening, leading to water being shut off along a number of streets, according to police.

The affected areas include Magnolia Avenue, White Oak Circle, Acorn Circle, Sycamore Lane, Madrone Lane, Pepperwood Lane, and Hawthorn Court.

Emeregency water shut off NW Petaluma, no ETA for return of service. Repair in progess https://t.co/1FY8VvXLIj — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) September 29, 2023

As of 5:59 p.m., there is no estimated time for when water will be returned to those areas.