Mark Wahlberg Bags Groceries in Surprise Visit to His First Job at a Stop and Shop

Shoppers at a Massachusetts grocery store got a bit of a thrill when a familiar face dropped in to bag some groceries.

Actor Mark Wahlberg made a special visit to “where the whole hustle started” – a Stop and Stop on Newport Avenue in Quincy. In a post to his Instagram, Wahlberg said in 1998 he was bagging groceries at the store, which used to be down the street, as his first job.

“I was bagging groceries - $3.65 an hour,” Wahlberg says in the video. He said he was taking driver’s education up the street and bought his first car for $200 at Lappen’s Auto Parts.

Then he took the trip down memory lane a step further by walking inside and up to a register to bag some groceries.

“You want double or single?” he asked one surprised shopper after warning her that her bag of oranges was a little heavy for the paper bags.

“Get outta here,” one employee exclaimed when Wahlberg explained how he got his start.

“I’m telling Jeff to get me my job back,” Wahlberg joked with employees as he greeted everyone with hugs and posed for photos.

The actor has come a long way from bagging groceries - he's now a multimillionaire and Hollywood actor and producer, with a resume that includes titles like The Departed, Ted, Patriot's Day, and many more. He often returns to the Boston area.