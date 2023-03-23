Missing Wild 94.9 Radio Host ‘JV' Found Dead in San Francisco Bay

Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV," was found dead Wednesday after going missing last month, according to officials.

Vandergrift's body was found Wednesday afternoon in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco, officials said. Authorities did not immediately find evidence of foul play.

"We are devastated to know now that JV is gone," the radio station said in part in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Vandergrift, 55, went missing on Feb. 23, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco.

In a statement released nearly a week after his disappearance, Vandergrift's wife, Natasha Yi, said in part "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

