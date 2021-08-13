Woman, 2 Teens Arrested in Shooting Death of 13-Year-Old Boy in San Jose

San Jose police on Friday said they had arrested a 38-year-old woman and two teenagers related to her for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy earlier in the week.

Margarita Santillan and the two unidentified teens – ages 16 and 17 – were charged with homicide following the deadly shooting on Wednesday along the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. and found more than one person who had been involved in the shooting, police said.

At about 4 p.m., the 13-year-old boy showed up at Regional Medical Center after being taken there by "associates," according to police.

The boy, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, there was an "exchange of gunfire" between the boy's group and residents in the area, according to police.

This was the city's 24th homicide this year, police said.