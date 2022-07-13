Woman Stabbed to Death in Downtown San Jose: Police

A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday night near Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Market Street on a report of a woman being physically assaulted, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled and was still at-large as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Police did not identify the victim but said preliminary information indicates she was unhoused.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's the 21st homicide in San Jose this year.