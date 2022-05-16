Woman Stabbed to Death in South San Jose; Suspect At-Large: Police

A woman was stabbed to death Sunday morning in South San Jose, and police were asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the killer, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 block of Vera Lane in the city's Edenvale neighborhood on a call of a person down, police said. They found a woman with at least one stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation, and the unidentified suspect remains at large, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of family.

It was the ninth homicide of the year in San Jose, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. White or Detective Reckas of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.