X installs new logo atop its San Francisco headquarters

X officially replaced its sign on the San Francisco building formerly known as Twitter Headquarters Friday.

Workers put up the company’s new logo, a X, on the roof of the building Friday evening. Later in the night, a work crew also completed the removal of the letters and logo on the old Twitter sign attached to the side of the building.

The removal of the old Twitter sign started on Monday, but San Francisco police stopped the crew mid-way through the job over a lack of proper permits.