List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is loaded with a variety of delectable restaurants, but only a select few made Yelp's best-of-the-best list.

Foodies, below you'll find Yelp's top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area, featuring beloved local favorites as well as hidden hole-in-the-wall spots.

Yelp examined a number of factors when putting together the list, including the review volume and ratings for restaurants. Yelp said all restaurants named were marked as being open as of June 27, 2022, and, when available, all spots had a passing health score as of May 13, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. Vinoma (Rohnert Park)

Type of cuisine: empanadas, Argentine, American

What Yelp says Vinoma is known for: empanadas

What Yelpers say about Vinoma: "These are the best empanadas hands down in the Bay Area…It’s located near a gas station, but don’t be fooled! This is definitely a not so hidden gem anymore. I’ve tried all the flavors, but my favorite is the plum and bacon while my brother enjoys the al pastor…I highly suggest that you order some cooked to go and frozen to bake at home. The owner really cares about his quality of food and service." – Yelp Elite Rebecca L.

2. Big H Deli (Fairfield)

Type of cuisine: sandwiches, Mediterranean

What Yelp says Big H Deli is known for: spicy chicken shawarma, roast beef sandwich, pastrami sandwich

What Yelpers say about Big H Deli: "I ordered a chicken shawarma plate, hummus/bread & cucumber salad and my husband had the pastrami sandwich. EVERYTHING. WAS. SO. GOOD. The portion was also big!" – Yelp Elite Sheryl H.

3. Ocean Indian Cuisine (San Francisco)

Type of cuisine: Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese

What Yelp says Ocean Indian Cuisine is known for: Tandoori, curries

What Yelpers say about Ocean Indian Cuisine: "This is probably some of the best Indian cuisine I have ever had. We ordered things like the Salmon Pakora, Everest Chicken Momo, Biryani, Butter Chicken Masala, Tandoori Combination, and their Garlic Naan. Everything was perfect and delicious. All the salmon dishes were so tender. The chicken was seasoned so well and it was tender and flavorful. Their naan is huge! The food was amazing, service was high up there for me, and I am definitely making my way back here again." – Yelp Elite Ricky K.

4. Àzalo (Rohnert Park)

Type of cuisine: American, Mexican, Middle Eastern

What Yelp says Àzalo is known for: a fusion of cultures and flavors from the grill: grilled plates, burgers, kabobs, sandwiches

What Yelpers say about Àzalo: "I never would’ve thought to put Latin food with Persian food but Azalo did it and did it well! The kabobs are amazing! I saw a plate with tacos and a giant quesadilla come out that looks so good I’m going back for lunch this week! The staff is very friendly and seem very happy which I like. This is my new work week lunch spot!" – Yelp Elite Molly C.

5. Limoncello (San Francisco)

Type of cuisine: Italian sandwiches, deli, wine and spirits

What Yelp says Limoncello is known for: Siciliano sandwich, Mafioso sandwich, Milanese sandwich

What Yelpers say about Limoncello: "Love this place. They have an excellent selection of Italian products and snacks like Mulino Bianco and Perugina. Pastas, coffee, olive oils, balsamic vinegars, taralli and more. But my favorite thing about Limoncello is their sandwiches. I have tried most – the mafioso is very good but my absolute favorite, probably favorite sandwich in San Francisco is the parmigiana sub. If you like eggplant parmigiana, do yourself a favor and go give it a try!" – Yelp Elite Stephanie D.

For a look at the entire top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area list, check out the chart below.