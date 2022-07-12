food

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the Bay Area

Vinoma in Rohnert Park, known for its empanadas, checks in at No. 1 in the rankings

By NBC Bay Area staff

In this photo illustration a Yelp logo is seen on a
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Bay Area is loaded with a variety of delectable restaurants, but only a select few made Yelp's best-of-the-best list.

Foodies, below you'll find Yelp's top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area, featuring beloved local favorites as well as hidden hole-in-the-wall spots.

Yelp examined a number of factors when putting together the list, including the review volume and ratings for restaurants. Yelp said all restaurants named were marked as being open as of June 27, 2022, and, when available, all spots had a passing health score as of May 13, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. Vinoma (Rohnert Park)

Type of cuisine: empanadas, Argentine, American

What Yelp says Vinoma is known for: empanadas

What Yelpers say about Vinoma: "These are the best empanadas hands down in the Bay Area…It’s located near a gas station, but don’t be fooled! This is definitely a not so hidden gem anymore. I’ve tried all the flavors, but my favorite is the plum and bacon while my brother enjoys the al pastor…I highly suggest that you order some cooked to go and frozen to bake at home. The owner really cares about his quality of food and service." – Yelp Elite Rebecca L.

2. Big H Deli (Fairfield)

Type of cuisine: sandwiches, Mediterranean

What Yelp says Big H Deli is known for: spicy chicken shawarma, roast beef sandwich, pastrami sandwich

What Yelpers say about Big H Deli: "I ordered a chicken shawarma plate, hummus/bread & cucumber salad and my husband had the pastrami sandwich. EVERYTHING. WAS. SO. GOOD. The portion was also big!" – Yelp Elite Sheryl H.

3. Ocean Indian Cuisine (San Francisco)

Type of cuisine: Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese

What Yelp says Ocean Indian Cuisine is known for: Tandoori, curries

What Yelpers say about Ocean Indian Cuisine: "This is probably some of the best Indian cuisine I have ever had. We ordered things like the Salmon Pakora, Everest Chicken Momo, Biryani, Butter Chicken Masala, Tandoori Combination, and their Garlic Naan. Everything was perfect and delicious. All the salmon dishes were so tender. The chicken was seasoned so well and it was tender and flavorful. Their naan is huge! The food was amazing, service was high up there for me, and I am definitely making my way back here again." – Yelp Elite Ricky K.

4. Àzalo (Rohnert Park)

Type of cuisine: American, Mexican, Middle Eastern

What Yelp says Àzalo is known for: a fusion of cultures and flavors from the grill: grilled plates, burgers, kabobs, sandwiches

What Yelpers say about Àzalo: "I never would’ve thought to put Latin food with Persian food but Azalo did it and did it well! The kabobs are amazing! I saw a plate with tacos and a giant quesadilla come out that looks so good I’m going back for lunch this week! The staff is very friendly and seem very happy which I like. This is my new work week lunch spot!" – Yelp Elite Molly C.

5. Limoncello (San Francisco)

Type of cuisine: Italian sandwiches, deli, wine and spirits

What Yelp says Limoncello is known for: Siciliano sandwich, Mafioso sandwich, Milanese sandwich

What Yelpers say about Limoncello: "Love this place. They have an excellent selection of Italian products and snacks like Mulino Bianco and Perugina. Pastas, coffee, olive oils, balsamic vinegars, taralli and more. But my favorite thing about Limoncello is their sandwiches. I have tried most – the mafioso is very good but my absolute favorite, probably favorite sandwich in San Francisco is the parmigiana sub. If you like eggplant parmigiana, do yourself a favor and go give it a try!" – Yelp Elite Stephanie D.

For a look at the entire top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area list, check out the chart below.

RANKRESTAURANTCITY
1VinomaRohnert Park
2Big H DeliFairfield
3Ocean Indian CuisineSan Francisco
4ÀzaloRohnert Park
5LimoncelloSan Francisco
6Bagel CafePleasanton
7MQ Healthy Fast FoodMillbrae
8Sonoma Wine Shop & La Bodega KitchenSebastopol
9FalafelleBelmont
10ShewhatOakland
11Lou's TakeawaySan Rafael
12Gigi's CafeBurlingame
13MazraSan Bruno
14Chic n' TimeSan Francisco
15Zadna BowlPalo Alto
16KoKoLo DonburiLivermore
17Craft RootsMorgan Hill
18The Mill At Glen EllenGlen Ellen
19Mnagal Turkish GrillSunnyvale
20The Corner KitchenConcord
21HopulentVallejo
22Tacos El Muchacho AlegreNapa
23theCafe9ineEl Cerrito
24Twins Hala House & BakeryOakland
25Guiso Latin FusionHealdsburg
26The Saint Sandwich ShopOakland
27Cup CafeSan Franicsco
28The Good SaladSanta Clara
29RāwASF Plant-Based CaféFremont
30Pana Food TruckSanta Cruz
31UpForDayz Coffee, Tea & JuiceSan Francisco
32Salty'sSan Francisco
33The ShotaSan Francisco
34Afghan Awasana KabobFremont
35Las Delicias De TonitaSan Jose
36Modigliani CafeOakland
37LASOAmerican Canyon
38Yarsa Nepalese CuisineSan Francisco
39ACHILLES Santa Clara
40Tang's HausUnion City
41Pikul Thai BistroFairfield
42El Califas TacosSunnyvale
43PuranpoliSanta Clara
44BrewVino, SFSan Francisco
45Southside StationBerkeley
46Dimond Slice PizzaOakland
47Petra Middle Eastern CuisineLivermore
48Calabria BrosSan Francisco
49Gusto Pinsa RomanaSan Francisco
50La Dolce VitaOakland
51It's Lunch TimeSanta Clara
52Sam and CurrySan Jose
53SumacSan Francisco
54Breakfast LittleSan Francisco
55La Guerrera's KitchenOakland
56Crostini & JavaSan Francisco
57Curry HyugaBurlingame
58East Bay Cafe DepotFremont
59The Fifth Quarter CharcuterieOakland
60The Twins RestaurantCotati
61BurmatownCorte Madera
62KenSan Francisco
63Kumako Ramen DenSan Jose
64Cuisine of NepalSan Francisco
65HOT JOHNNIE'SSan Francisco
66Slice of Homage PizzaSan Jose
67Truva Mediterranean GrillPleasanton
68Seabright DeliSanta Cruz
69Bento & BowlsOakland
70Porque no? TacosSan Leandro
71Falafel Flame HaywardHayward
72Taza Deli & CafeRedwood City
73Rice JunkyFremont
74Got2go PizzaSan Jose
75Margaritas TaqueriaSunnyvale
76Trattoria 360Campbell
77Sam's Mediterranean Deli & CafeRohnert Park
78Cariblue RestaurantRedwood City
79Garden ValleyBerkeley
80Hidden Spot - South San FranciscoSouth San Francisco
81Mediterranean Food CenterFairfield
82Fresh Brew CoffeeSan Francisco
83Don Julio's Rincon Latin Grill and PupusasRohnert Park
84Falafio Mediterranean CuisineMillbrae
85Alams TaqueriaSan Jose
86Shwe Myanmar Burmese CuisineLivermore
87Three RestaurantFairfield
88Mela BistroOakland
89Dino's Sandwich ShopBrentwood
90Rosniyom Thai Street FoodLivermore
91Oaklandia CafeOakland
92Roya Afghan CuisineLivermore
93Sky CafeSouth San Francisco
94Brisbane Lunch TruckBrisbane
95Craft EateryHayward
96Tuna KahunaBurlingame
97Haleluya Ethiopian GourmetFremont
98Bear BitezNewark
99Eats Meets West BowlsBelmont
100Gourmet Gyros & KebabsRedwood City

San Francisco Jul 9

Scammers Target San Francisco Restaurants With Negative Reviews Online

Amazon Prime Jul 7

Amazon Prime Members Getting Free Grubhub Delivery

This article tagged under:

foodBay ArearestaurantsYelp
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us