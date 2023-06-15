YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes 

Join YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley for Walk a Mile in Their Shoes. This event focuses on raising funds and awareness for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and the support programs that YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley provides.

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley invites all walkers and supporters to join for a one mile walk and to commit to cultivating a safer community by ending violence against all individuals.

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley provides important safety-net services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The organization equips survivors with emergency shelter, housing support, childcare, counseling, and so much more.

To register, donate, and learn more click here

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5-7:30 PM

WHERE: Santana Row, 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128

The walk starts at Santana Row Park near El Jardin and LB Steak