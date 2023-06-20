Zeledon's Bakery on Wheels van stolen, totaled in Central Valley crash

The owners of a popular mobile bakery are at a loss after someone stole their van and crashed it into a canal in the Central Valley.

Thieves took the Zeledon's Bakery on Wheels van from a mechanic shop in Los Banos and ended up rolling over into a canal 36 miles away in Merced.

"Everything is messed up inside, like a bomb went in there," co-owner Juan Carlos Soto said.

The mobile bakery routinely left its headquarters in Los Banos and headed to the South Bay, where it became popular.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Soto and fellow owner Ernesto Bitello were preparing to hit the road on Monday when they got the disastrous news.

"I was enjoying my Father's Day," Bitello said. "I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to take it easy today because tomorrow we gotta go work, delivering pan dulce to all of the South Bay. But we got this horrible news."

The van was totaled in the wreck, putting the owners' livelihoods in jeopardy.

"I wanted to cry," Soto said. "I felt like somebody had died. That’s our work truck. That’s how we feed our families. It was pretty hard. I couldn’t take it. Tears started coming out."

Soto said he only had liability insurance on the van, so the family started a GoFundMe campaign. Rather quickly, they received a donation they couldn't believe.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, known as Fluffy, pitched in $4,000 so they can make a down payment on a new van. The family said it needs about $45,000 more to get back in business.