Luciano flashes leather, smashes first Triple-A homer

Giants top shortstop prospect Marco Luciano is starting to turn heads in Sacramento.

Luciano's bat has been impressive since his promotion to Triple-A on July 18 but it was his defense in the top of the second inning of the River Cats' contest against the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday that shined.

Luciano didn't stop there. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the 21-year-old blasted his first Triple-A home run.

Luciano Laser!!



Marco gets his first HR as a River Cat! pic.twitter.com/l2E5aVbZR0 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) July 23, 2023

The Giants' No. 2 prospect started off the 2023 season with Double-A Richmond batting .228/.339/.451/.789 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI before his promotion. In five Triple-A games, Luciano is batting .300/.364/.550/.914 in just 20 at-bats.

With injuries to infielders Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada, plus Casey Schmitt and Brett Wisely's continued struggles, the middle infield has become a real issue for the Giants in recent weeks.

Luciano is on San Francisco's 40-man roster, and should he continue having success in Triple-A, the Giants could make the call sooner rather than later.

