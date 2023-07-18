Florida

3-year-old driving golf cart hits and kills 7-year-old in Florida

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation

By NBC6

Shutterstock

A 3-year-old boy driving a golf cart in Fort Myers, Fla., crashed into a 7-year-old boy, killing him, police said.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Monday on a private property lot on Orange River Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old approached a right curve and collided with the 7-year-old, who was standing in the front yard of a residence, troopers said.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and later died. The 3-year-old was not injured.

Under a state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, golf cart drivers must be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license. The law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The law had previously allowed anyone 14 and older to drive a golf cart.

