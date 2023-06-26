Long Beach

5 killed in crash and fire on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

An early morning crash on the 710 Freeway near the 91 Freeway leaves five dead.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were killed Monday morning in a fiery one-car crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

One other person in the Hyundai Sonata was hospitalized with major injuries.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. near the 91 Freeway, where northbound lanes are blocked for the crash investigation. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

"Our investigation, right now, indicates that only one vehicle was involved," said California Highway Patrol Officer Angelia Gonzales.

The car likely struck attenuators, rows of safety barrels designed to limit the force of impact, near a freeway exit.

Northbound lanes will be closed for the crash investigation.

Details about the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

