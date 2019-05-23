Bank CEO Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Manafort With Loans in Exchange for Trump Administration Job - NBC Bay Area
Bank CEO Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Manafort With Loans in Exchange for Trump Administration Job

Robert Mueller had probed Stephen Calk's relationship to Paul Manafort as part of his investigation

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging the former CEO of a bank with approving loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for an administration position.

    The relationship between Manafort and Stephen Calk was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as far back as early 2018, sources told NBC News at the time

    "As alleged, Stephen M. Calk abused the power entrusted to him as the top official of a federally insured bank by approving millions of dollars in high-risk loans in an effort to secure a personal benefit, namely an appointment as Secretary of the Army or another similarly high-level position in the incoming presidential administration," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. 

    Calk, then the president of the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, was named to Trump's council of economic advisers during Trump's campaign in 2016, NBC reported.

    According to the indictment, from July 2016 to January 2017, Calk approved $16 million in loans to Manafort in return for "obtaining a senior position with an incoming presidential administration."

    After Trump won, the indictment says, Calk sent a list of jobs that he might like, including Secretary of the Army. 

    He did not get the position, the indictment alleges, and the bank suffered millions in losses when Manafort defaulted. 

    Calk faces one count of financial institution bribery, which carries a maximum 30-year sentence. He surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan Thursday morning. 

