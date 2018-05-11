Burger King's Promposal to Neighboring Wendy's Goes Viral

The Burger King in Lynn, Massachusetts used its billboard to ask the neighboring Wendy's to prom.

It's prom season and two fast food chains outside Boston have taken to social media to engage in the Internet's most talked about promposal this season.

Burger King and Wendy's are prom dates, according to the Burger King billboard in Lynn, Massachusetts, posted to social media on Tuesday.

"Prom?"

The one-word question was all it took.

Wendy's responded to Burger King by posting a billboard reply: "Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10."

"She said yes!" Burger King's next billboard read.

Wild Food Crazes: Tarantula Burgers



The home of the Whopper later tweeted: "Let’s aim for king and queen of prom."

The new couple received well wishes on social media.

"Nothing like the King with his Queen @Wendys," @ShfitingSoul tweeted.





