Department of Justice Joins Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Block Release of Tax Returns - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Department of Justice Joins Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Block Release of Tax Returns

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns

Published 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Department of Justice Joins Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Block Release of Tax Returns
    AP
    File photo -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance makes a statement before the sentencing of James Jackson in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

    The Justice Department is joining President Donald Trump in his legal battle to block the release of his tax returns to state prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization over hush money payments made to two women who have alleged affairs with Trump before he became president, NBC News reported.

    The president’s lawyers filed a lawsuit in federal court late last month seeking to block the subpoena.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices