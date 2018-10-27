 PHOTOS: Fatal Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

PHOTOS: Fatal Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh

By Danielle Abreu

12 PHOTOS

11 minutes ago

A gunman attacked a Pennsylvania synagogue Saturday morning, the Jewish Sabbath, killing and wounding multiple people.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, officials said. Police said the 46-year-old suspect was in custody.

Several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT teams, converged onto the tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, to respond to the attack.

More Photo Galleries
Serena Suffers Loss at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Rennsport VI: It's Porschepalooza on the California Coast
Connect With Us
AdChoices