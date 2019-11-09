Man Accused of Sex Assault of Female Airline Passenger That Led to Emergency Landing - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
1 Dead in SJ Officer-Involved Shooting
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Man Accused of Sex Assault of Female Airline Passenger That Led to Emergency Landing

The woman was sitting next to her daughter when James Clayton Cholewinski-Boyd at first touched the mother's arm and then groped her

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Accused of Sex Assault of Female Airline Passenger That Led to Emergency Landing
    Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images
    This file photo shows the interior of a plane.

    A man who allegedly groped a female airline passenger, leading to an emergency landing, is facing federal charges for criminal sexual misconduct, NBC News reports.

    James Clayton Cholewinski-Boyd, 32, who is listed in some court records as Cholewinski-Boy, was charged in connection to an incident on a flight earlier this week from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Salt Lake City, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Trent Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma on Friday.

    On the American Airlines flight on Tuesday, Cholewinski-Boyd sat next to a woman and her daughter, according to a federal complaint. Shortly after takeoff, he began touching the woman’s arm. The woman repeatedly pushed his hands away from her. Cholewinski-Boyd "then forcibly grabbed her by the crotch," the complaint said.

    The 32-year-old man then put his hands up and said “sorry.”

    Top News Photos: Hong Kong Protests Continue, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Protests In Hong Kong As Students Death Fuels Anger, and More
    Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices