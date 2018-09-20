‘Multiple Victims’ After Shooting in a Business Area in Maryland

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.” The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m (Published 4 minutes ago)

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which there are multiple victims.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Perryman, just south of Aberdeen, Maryland. The intersection is near a church and a business park. The exact location of the shooting is not clear.

There are "multiple victims," the sheriff's office said. The nature of their injuries is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office is advising people to avoid the area.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he is "closely monitoring the horrific shooting."

"Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support," Hogan said on Twitter.

No further information has been released.

The shooting comes a day after separate mass shootings in two states. Three people were wounded and a fourth grazed by a bullet when a gunman, who was killed by police, opened fire at a software company in Wisconsin. Hours later in western Pennsylvania, a gunman wounded four people at a court building before being killed by police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.